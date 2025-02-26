Actor-choreographer Prabhdeva is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry, recognised for having choreographed countless blockbuster songs!

Actor-choreographer Prabhudeva is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry, recognised for having choreographed countless blockbuster songs!

Now, he has introduced his son Rishii Ragvendar Deva, posting an electrifying dance video. The legendary dancer took to his official Instagram handle, showcasing his son's awesome dance skills.

In the clip, the father-son duo can been seen dancing their hearts out at an event. "Proud to introduce my son Rishii Ragvendar Deva @rishiideva as we share the spotlight for the first time! This is more than dance—it’s legacy, passion, and a journey that’s just getting started", the clip was captioned.

Watch

Netizens can't help but go berserk watching the iconic father-son duo.

Here's how users reacted

"Like dad like son", an user commented, heaping praise on the clip.

Another user wrote, "Daddy's copy".

"Iconic", wrote a third.

Several other users simply dropped smiley and fire emojis in the comment section, launding Deva's performance. Many others wished him luck for the future.