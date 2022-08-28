Liger: Vijay Deverakonda starrer beats Laal Singh Chaddha, Dobaaraa to become worst rated film on IMDb

Credit: File photo

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film Liger, released on August 25, failed to impress netizens. Before the film was released, Vijay challenged to fight when #BoycottLiger was trending on Twitter.

Now, as per India Times report, Vijay’s film has beaten Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar to become worst rated film on the IMDb list. Akshay Kumar’s film has got 4.6 rating, Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa got 2.9 and Laal Singh Chaddha got 5 rating. Whereas, Liger got 1.7 rating out of 10.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda had given a cryptic reply to the trollers, and he is ready for a 'fight.' The Arjun Reddy star has been the latest target of netizens, and #BoycottLiger is trending on social media. Vijay's upcoming pan- India release Liger will hit cinemas next week, and it seems like the star has decided how to tackle social media's negative trolling.

Vijay on his Twitter dropped a tweet in Telugu which translate to, "When we are right. Our dharma is when we do it. No one listens. Let's fight."

Speaking at the event, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I have been touring one city per day for the last twenty days. I am out of energy and my health is not co-operating. But I still wanted to come here because of your love, Guntur. Mental is the word that came to mind when I listened to this script and while shooting for the film. Liger promotions are my life-time memories. Liger will be my first step to make many such memories for you. I guarantee you... the movie will rock. You should do one thing for me...You should shake Guntur on 25th. August 25th, Waat Laga Denge".

The actor's comments gain significance in the backdrop of some boycott calls for the movie over Vijay Deverakonda extending support to Aamir Khan after his Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office, supposedly due to boycott calls fuelled his anti-Hindu stance in the past.