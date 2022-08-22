Search icon
Liger: Vijay Deverakonda sings 'Ye Dilli Hai Mere Yaar' as he promotes film in Delhi

Vijay Deverakonda can be heard singing 'Ye Dilli Hai Mere Yaar', while promoting his film Liger with Ananya Panday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, on Monday, were seen promoting their upcoming film in Delhi. The videos and photos from the event are going viral on social media.

In one of the viral videos, Vijay can be heard singing ‘Ye Dilli Hai Mere Yaar, Bas Ishq Mohabbat Pyaar’ from Delhi 6. He can also be seen grooving to his song Aafat with Ananya Panday. He can be seen wearing a kurta pajama, while Ananya opted for a denim crop top and pants.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, song Aafat has been slammed by social media users because of its lyrics. The dialogues like ‘Bhagwaan ke liye mujhe chod do’ and ‘Jawani teri aafat’ grabbed everyone’s attention for the wrong reasons.

The lyrics of the song didn’t go well with the viewers who took to social media and criticised Aafat. One of them wrote, “#Liger songs lyrics #Aafat uses 70's rape sequence dialogue in fun way and  #AkdiPakdi using child's vocals for singing F ( F..K) word.. I am the only one who found this problematic.”

Another said, “Another said, “First there was "oo antava" and now there is literal "aafat" . I appreciate their work in demolishing current Bollywood/"expanding it". But some are also pushing degenerate songs which used to only be in adult grade movies. Hope they remove this song or it gets censored.”

The third person wrote, “Jisne jisne aafat song suna hoga i can understand their mental status.”

The fourth person mentioned, “Listened to the song #Aafat from #Liger . I mean seriously we are lost of lyrics now...”

The fifth one tweeted, “Recently came across this song called ‘aafat’ from liger. Excuse me what were the composers and singer thinking while creating this.. it’s disturbing.. #Liger #AAFAT.”

The sixth person said, “This #Aafat song what are you even trying? @sonymusic @DharmaMovies ... Bass karo yaar itne bekaar songs mat le aao.”

Liger actress Ananya recently talked about the 'cancel culture' that permeates Bollywood in a recent interview. The actor claimed that because someone is being 'Boycotted' every day, she has learned to not take things too seriously. Ananya claimed that she even questioned whether she was being boycotted as 'everyone is being cancelled.'

Laal Singh Chaddha, whose theatrical debut is scheduled for August 11, recently made headlines after some social media users called for a ‘boycott’ of the movie. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who both appear in the movie, have commented on the boycott movement surrounding it.

