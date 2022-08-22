Liger: Vijay Deverakonda says 'mujhe laga sirf 10 log ayenge' after meeting sea of fans at Delhi event

Credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, on Monday, reached Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film Liger. The actor got emotional when he saw his fans waiting for him, he confessed that he thought no one will appear at the event.

He said, “Mujhe laga sirf 10 log aayenge mujhe dekhne.” He further continued, “mene bola tha Ananya ko tu sambhaal lena.” The video has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has given a befitting cryptic reply to the trolls, and said he is ready for a 'fight.' The Arjun Reddy star has been the latest target of netizens, and #BoycottLiger is trending on social media. Vijay's upcoming pan- India release Liger will hit cinemas next week, and it seems like the star has decided how to tackle social media's negative trolling.

During a recent interview, the stars were asked to comment on the popular #Boycott trend on Twitter. However, it seems that social media users are not happy with their answers.

On being asked, Vijay Deverkonda said, “I think we are giving this too much attention. Toh karne do (boycott), kya krenge hum. Hum toh picture banaayenge, jinko picture dekhna hai vo dekhnge. Jinko nahi dekhna vo tv pe yaa phone pe dekhnge.” As soon as this clip went viral, netizens targeted the actor. One of the social media users dais, "Vijay Deverkonda ko Bollywood ki hawa lagg gyi."

For the unversed, it all started when #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on social media. Netizens decided to boycott Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film due to their controversial statements in the past. Late similar hashtags against Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan popped up on online platforms.

At an event, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I have been touring one city per day for the last twenty days. I am out of energy and my health is not co-operating. But I still wanted to come here because of your love, Guntur. Mental is the word that came to mind when I listened to this script and while shooting for the film. Liger promotions are my life-time memories. Liger will be my first step to make many such memories for you. I guarantee you... the movie will rock. You should do one thing for me...You should shake Guntur on 25th. August 25th, Waat Laga Denge".