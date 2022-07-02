Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's nude look stuns Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, Ananya Panday

Anushka Shetty-Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay Deverakonda set social media on fire. The Arjun Reddy actor bared it all for his upcoming sports drama Liger, and his nude look went viral instantly. Vijay's dedication to his project won netizens and also his colleagues. Several artists shared actor's latest picture on their social media and wished him the best.

Powerstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared Vijay's poster on her Instagram and wrote, "He knows the rule..just so he can break them.. Guts and glory!! #Liger @thedeverakonda."

Baahubali's Devsena aka Anushka Shetty also shared Vijay's look on her Instagram and wrote, "Wishing team liger all the very very best.. wishing this movie to reach out to every heart out there…Puri Jagannath garu looking forward to ur magic, vijay wish u only the best ..u out do urself each time...Charmee to many many stories to be told , Karan johar ji Thank u for always being part of beautiful stories to be told always .. all the very best to every single actor , technician… cheers team."

Liger's co-star Ananya Panday also shared Vijay's look and wrote, "Breathe guys, breathe…the temperature is rising all over India today."

Liger producer Karan Johar also boasted about his upcoming release, and shared Vijay's look by saying, "Rose Rose aise gifts nahi milte…"

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to amaze India with his upcoming sports drama Liger Saala Crossbreed. There is a certain buzz around the film, but now, the anticipation has boosted to a whole new level, as Vijay has shed-it-all for his film. Yes, the Arjun Reddy star shared a look from his film on Instagram where he is posing nude and he's only having a bouquet of roses, covering his crotch. Vijay posted this image and shared his experience of working in the film in brief. Vijay wrote that Liger has taken everything from him, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon." Liger will hit big screens on August 25.