Liger: Vijay Deverakonda poses nude for his sports drama, actor's look goes viral

Headlines

Delhi-Noida-Agra rapid rail to have Noida International Airport, travel time to be 1 hours, top speed is...

Son of this millionaire politician, who lives in Rs 4000 crore palace, now has vegetable startup worth…

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

How Sara Ali Khan found inner harmony and ‘peace’ in Kashmir! Check out her heartwarming post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-Noida-Agra rapid rail to have Noida International Airport, travel time to be 1 hours, top speed is...

Son of this millionaire politician, who lives in Rs 4000 crore palace, now has vegetable startup worth…

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

10 benefits of exercise for men

10 glamorous pics of Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann

10 Top largest forests in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda poses nude for his sports drama, actor's look goes viral

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's new still from his upcoming sports drama sets the internet on fire.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to amaze India with his upcoming sports drama Liger Saala Crossbreed. There is a certain buzz around the film, but now, the anticipation has boosted to a whole new level, as Vijay has shed-it-all for his film. Yes, the Arjun Reddy star shared a look from his film on Instagram where he is posing nude and he's only having a bouquet of roses, covering his crotch. 

Vijay posted this image and shared his experience of working in the film in brief. Vijay wrote that Liger has taken everything from him, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon." 

Here's Vijay's post

Within minutes, Vijay's post went viral, and he has stunned his fans with this look. Last year on December 31, Vijay shared a glimpse of Liger, and it was widely appreciated. The first look at Vijay Deverakonda's stater was revealed on Dharma Productions' YouTube channel, and it immediately drew everyone's attention. In the movie, Vijay is known as Liger, an MMA fighter who goes all out to win his matches. He is set to dazzle viewers in the film in a never-before-seen avatar. 

Vijay, Ananya Panday, and former boxing champion Mike Tyson star in the Puri Jagannadh's (known for Pokiri, Temper) film, which also stars Ananya Panday. On August 25, 2022, the film will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on big screens.

Liger has been hogging the spotlight since its start, but the film's production was halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to be released in theatres around the world on September 9, but it was postponed because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the time. Karan Johar, who co-produced the film with Vijay, revealed the official poster of the film earlier this month, revealing Vijay's first glimpse as a boxer.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the actress who married a man with Rs 28,000 crore net worth, was a supermodel, her husband is…

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE