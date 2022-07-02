Liger: Vijay Deverakonda poses nude for his sports drama, actor's look goes viral

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's new still from his upcoming sports drama sets the internet on fire.

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to amaze India with his upcoming sports drama Liger Saala Crossbreed. There is a certain buzz around the film, but now, the anticipation has boosted to a whole new level, as Vijay has shed-it-all for his film. Yes, the Arjun Reddy star shared a look from his film on Instagram where he is posing nude and he's only having a bouquet of roses, covering his crotch.

Vijay posted this image and shared his experience of working in the film in brief. Vijay wrote that Liger has taken everything from him, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon."

Here's Vijay's post

Within minutes, Vijay's post went viral, and he has stunned his fans with this look. Last year on December 31, Vijay shared a glimpse of Liger, and it was widely appreciated. The first look at Vijay Deverakonda's stater was revealed on Dharma Productions' YouTube channel, and it immediately drew everyone's attention. In the movie, Vijay is known as Liger, an MMA fighter who goes all out to win his matches. He is set to dazzle viewers in the film in a never-before-seen avatar.

Vijay, Ananya Panday, and former boxing champion Mike Tyson star in the Puri Jagannadh's (known for Pokiri, Temper) film, which also stars Ananya Panday. On August 25, 2022, the film will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on big screens.

Liger has been hogging the spotlight since its start, but the film's production was halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to be released in theatres around the world on September 9, but it was postponed because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the time. Karan Johar, who co-produced the film with Vijay, revealed the official poster of the film earlier this month, revealing Vijay's first glimpse as a boxer.