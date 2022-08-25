Search icon
Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's sports actioner full HD movie leaked on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

According to reports, numerous torrent sites have uploaded the pirated version of the entire Liger movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

File Photo

The highly anticipated Liger, starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, debuted in theatres today. Unfortunately, just like many other popular movies, this one has suffered from piracy.

Liger, a romantic action film starring Vijay Deverakonda, has reportedly been leaked on a number of websites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz. The renowned boxer Mike Tyson makes his big screen Bollywood debut in Liger, which is directed by Puri Jagganadh. In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda plays a boxer who competes in MMA.

A pan-India film that hit theatres today (August 25) in India, Liger was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25. However, Liger's Hindi version has only night shows on Thursday (August 25) and regular shows from Friday (August 26) onward. For all other languages, the film's theatrical release date is August 25.
 
Meanwhile, the early reviews of the film have also started pouring in on social media and it seems like the Vijay Deverakonda starrer has left the cine-goers divided. While some are claiming that Liger will be the next pan-India blockbuster hit film like RRR and KGF, others have expressed their disappoinment over Puri Jagannadh's direction, weak screenplay and no script.

For the unversed, The government has taken a number of stern steps against these top piracy sites in the past.   However, it has been discovered that whenever the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked, the site's creators resurface with a new domain. When a site is banned, they create a new domain and use it to distribute pirated versions of newly released films. Tamilrockers is famous for leaking movies before they are released theatrically.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)

