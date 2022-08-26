Search icon
Liger Twitter review: Cine-goers call Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'wahiyat film of the year', 'waste of money'

Liger Twitter review: Expectations from Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's film was huge but it seems like it has failed to impress the audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Liger Twitter review/File photo

After an intensive country-wide promotion tour and publicity blitzkrieg, the much-hyped and highly-anticipated film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, hit the big screens on Thursday, August 25. For lead actor Vijay Devarakonda, Liger is his launch vehicle to Bollywood and pan-India audiences. Coming on the heels of southern stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, NTR, and Yash, who made their presence felt in Bollywood, Liger's success means a lot for the self-made Tollywood star that Vijay is.

Expectations from the pan-India film was huge but it seems like the film has failed to impress the audience.

The last few days when the star cast of Liger was promoting the film nationwide did see the movie in the crosshairs of the Boycott Bollywood brigade. But, lead star Vijay Deverakonda was confident that the film will emerge as a blockbuster hit. However, it seems like the film's "weak script, poor direction", Ananya Panday's "unbearable acting", Ramya Krishnan "over-the-top performance" in addition to the fact that the film lacks a story and has no solid climax, has left the audience no choice but to get on to social media and express how much of a "torture" the film is!

In India, the movie is being screened in 3000 screens, and according to trade sources, there was reasonable advance booking for the release day. But going by activity on social media, Liger appears to be fumbling at the box office in Telugu. The same is likely to reflect in the pan-India market, thanks to a film that was all hype and no content.

Below are some Liger reviews that cine-goers have shared on Twitter:

Recently,, during the press conference for Liger in Delhi, ahead of the film's release, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar is co-producing the film and presenting it in Hindi across the northern region under his banner Dharma Productions. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Tanishk Bagchi. Liger was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on August 25.

