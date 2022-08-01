Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda shares photo with Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, pens thankyou note

Vijay Deverakonda posted an image on Instagram of himself standing close to Salman, Chiranjeevi, and others in a studio.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda shares photo with Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, pens thankyou note
Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, who both appear in Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger, were thanked in a heartfelt gesture for their support. Vijay posted an image on Instagram of himself standing close to Salman, Chiranjeevi, and others in a studio.

In his post, he wrote, "Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir-Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always.”

On his post, several of fans used the heart emoji. Chiranjeevi was dressed in a black T-shirt, leather jacket, and pants in the photo. Salman Khan wore a red T-shirt with a black blazer and matching jeans. Vijay was dressed entirely in black.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

For a promotional event, Ananya and Vijay recently reached a mall in Mumbai. However, they were forced to leave the venue after a fan fainted, others turned crazy while some started crying after seeing Vijay. As per ETimes report, a source stated, “the moment Vijay took to the stage, there were sounds of swooning all around. The organisers and volunteers were shocked to see that a few female fans fainted and a few other girls started crying. Loads of fans had posters and sketches of Vijay and then the chants of 'Vijay we love you' started.”

Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday and is directed by Puri Jagannadh, stars Vijay. The actors have been touring the nation to promote their movie. Vijay portrays a kickboxer in the movie who transitioned from a "chaiwaala" (tea seller) in Mumbai to a professional boxer who competed in the US. His mother is portrayed by Ramya Krishnan, while Mike Tyson makes a brief appearance.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.