Liger star Vijay Deverakonda shares photo with Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, pens thankyou note

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, who both appear in Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger, were thanked in a heartfelt gesture for their support. Vijay posted an image on Instagram of himself standing close to Salman, Chiranjeevi, and others in a studio.

In his post, he wrote, "Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir-Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always.”

On his post, several of fans used the heart emoji. Chiranjeevi was dressed in a black T-shirt, leather jacket, and pants in the photo. Salman Khan wore a red T-shirt with a black blazer and matching jeans. Vijay was dressed entirely in black.

For a promotional event, Ananya and Vijay recently reached a mall in Mumbai. However, they were forced to leave the venue after a fan fainted, others turned crazy while some started crying after seeing Vijay. As per ETimes report, a source stated, “the moment Vijay took to the stage, there were sounds of swooning all around. The organisers and volunteers were shocked to see that a few female fans fainted and a few other girls started crying. Loads of fans had posters and sketches of Vijay and then the chants of 'Vijay we love you' started.”

Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday and is directed by Puri Jagannadh, stars Vijay. The actors have been touring the nation to promote their movie. Vijay portrays a kickboxer in the movie who transitioned from a "chaiwaala" (tea seller) in Mumbai to a professional boxer who competed in the US. His mother is portrayed by Ramya Krishnan, while Mike Tyson makes a brief appearance.