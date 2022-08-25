Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals he faced rejection in Mumbai six years ago, says 'I never thought...'

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is geared up to impress the masses with the sports drama Liger: Saala Crossbreed. The actor has earned a loyal fanbase with his films and performances. However, even Vijay has a fair share of rejections. While promoting his upcoming film, Vijay revealed that around 2016, he was rejected as an actor in Mumbai.

While speaking to Bollywood Life, Vijay said, "I came to Bombay some 5-6 years back to get my visa appointment, and it got rejected. I ended up not liking the city. I stayed in my friend's apartment at Sion, and I found the city very hot. I always wanted to be an actor, at that time, I was doing some supporting roles. I never thought that six years later, I will be in Bombay, talking to the entire media (about the film). Forget Bombay, but going to Gujarat, Bihar, and receiving so much love to something that I love doing."

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming pan-India film Liger. The actor has been touring one city after another, meeting his fans on a daily basis, attending press conferences and giving interviews to journalists to promote his film among the masses. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday was in the capital city to promote the film that hits theatres on August 25.

During the press conference in Delhi, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."