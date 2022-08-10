Liger star Vijay Deverakonda responds to Sara Ali Khan's desire to date him, says 'I can't even say...'

Sara Ali Khan- Vijay Deverakonda

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda has finally responded to Sara Ali Khan's proposal of going on a date with her. Last month, Sara and her friend, colleague Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7. During the rapid-fire segment, Karan asked his guests, "Give me a name of a boy you feel like you want to date today.” At first, Khan reacted by saying, “No no, no,” but then went on to name Arjun Reddy star.

Now, while interacting with ETimes, Deverakonda has finally shared his feeling toward Sara's proposal, and said, "Okay, but I am a better actor. I texted her (Sara). It is so sweet of her to have said that.” When Vijay was further quipped about her, he said, “I can't even say the word 'relationship' well. How can I be in one?”

After Sara and Janhvi's episode, Vijay did acknowledge Sara'a admiration, and he shared the clip on his Instagram stories by saying, "I love how you say, Deverakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection.” The Liger star is rumoured of dating Pushpa female lead Rashmika Mandanna. Even his co-star Ananya Pandey mocked him at Karan Johar's show. The lead pair of Liger also graced Koffee With Karan, and when the host Pandey to comment on Vijay's relationship, the former added, "I feel like he is in a rush... to meet Mika... Singh. Get it."

Even before the release of Liger, Vijay is getting a lot of Bollywood offers, and reportedly, the Arjun Reddy star is declining all the projects. However, his fans need not worry as it is being said that Vijay first wants to see the audience's reaction to his first Hindi film before taking on more Bollywood projects. Vijay Deverakonda will make his Hindi debut with Liger. The pan-India sports drama will hit cinemas on 25 August 2022.