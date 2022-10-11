Liger star Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional at SIIMA 2022, says 'we all have sh***y days'

Credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most popular South actors got emotional when he received an award at SIIMA 2022 (South Indian International Movie Awards) stage. While taking the award, the actor got emotional and said ‘we all have sh**y days’ after his latest film Liger failed at the box office.

Vijay mentioned that he didn’t want to come to the event, but he came. He said, “We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have shi**y days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. I promise to you…maybe actually I didn't want to be here taking this award but I came here. As I speak to you, I promise to you I will get the job done for all of you. You will be entertained. The great cinema will be made. Thank you all. It's such an honour to be here.”

Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “ I can feel the pain.” The second social media user wrote, “some felt his arrogance too.” The third person commented, “Good day's on the way, TheDeverakonda. Anna Past is past... Strong comes back with #Kushi From #dhfm All the best.”

For the unversed, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger are in shock after they tasted failure at the box office. Actor Vijay Deverakonda was also very confident about the film which was released on August 25, he even challenged the people who are boycotting Bollywood films.

As per the media reports, the film was made on a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. However, Liger failed to earn good numbers at the box office. Vijay and team Liger promoted the film on a large scale, and they visited different parts of India on their promotional tour. During the press conference in Delhi when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around me. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."