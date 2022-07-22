Liger producer Karan Johar opens up on South actors being more popular than Bollywood stars

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, opened on Bollywood stars enjoying less popularity than South film actors at the Liger trailer launch. The director mentioned that there is a loyal film audience that Telugu cinema has had.

On being asked about the current generation of actors having less stardom in comparison to Amitabh Bachchan and other veteran actors, Ananya Panday mentioned, “Vijay Deverakonda is from the current generation,” and he has a huge fan following. On being asked about Bollywood actors, Ananya talked about Ranveer Singh and said that he is very popular. She also said that ‘love will always be there’ for the stars.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar added, “There is obviously a very loyal film audience that Telugu, Tamil cinema has had. Ways of expressing love have always been unique out there. I think their cinemas have stayed in a certain way to kind of generate that response. Whereas Hindi cinemas took a different path. But I think that every time we have had these brilliant actors, be it a newer generation with Ranbir or Ranveer, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, there is a huge love for them from word wide. It’s just different ways of showing it.”

Vijay stated, “I'm looking forward to the day when it's no longer called north or south, just Indian cinema, and we are called Indian actors. That's the reality we should look towards.”

“I would appreciate it if we are collectively called as Indian actors, and not south actors or north actors. The world has shrunk and the lines at the borders are fading. This is the time to come together and make one big Indian film industry,” Dhanush had said on Thursday morning at the press conference of his Netflix film "The Gray Man" directed by the American director duo Russo Brothers.

Liger is produced by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur for their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and features boxing legend Mike Tyson in a special appearance. (With inputs from PTI)