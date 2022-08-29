Liger producer Charmme Kaur box office failure of Bollywood films, says 'It is a scary and...'

Liger/Twitter

In the wake of mixed reviews on its release day, the makers of Liger announced on Friday that the movie has grossed Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on day one in all the languages. Bollymoviereviewz.com reported that worldwide, Liger had grossed Rs 28.1 crore, including Rs 3.63 crore from America, and of this, the all-India share is Rs 19 crore. That, again, is more than what Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera, Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha each made on their first day, but it is clear from all available figures that Liger has done well only in the two Telugu-speaking states. And still, it is the seventh-highest opener for a Telugu film (single-language or dubbed) this year, behind RRR, KGF 2, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam, Acharya and F3. It is apparent that the formula of putting a South Indian star in a Bollywood movie and hoping that it would end the present box-office drought, clearly hasn't worked.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the producer of Liger Charmme Kaur has spoken about the box office failure of Hindi films.

Stating that since content is easily available on OTT, Liger producer Charmme Kaur said that makers must come up with films that entice the audience to come to the theatres. Citing examples of how well South films Kartikeya 2, Sita Ramam, and Bimbisara fared well at the box office, Charmme Kaur told Free Press Journal in an interview, "Definitely, people have access to better content in one click just by sitting at home. The whole family can watch the biggest budget films on television, and until you don't really excite them, they aren't coming to the theatres. But, this is not the case in Bollywood. In August, three Telugu films - Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2 - did phenomenally well, which made Rs. 150–170 crores. It happened in the same country. It is difficult to understand since it doesn’t mean people in the South are crazy for films. It is a scary and depressing situation."

Charmee also opened upn about the multiple delays in releasing Liger and said, "We started the first schedule of Liger in January 2020, we met Karan Johar in 2019, and it has come out in 2022. We held back from coming to theatres for three years as we were extremely confident that Liger was a theatrical release irrespective of the first and second lockdowns, third wave, or theatres opening to 50% occupancy. It was our responsibility to let other major films, such as RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, come out first. Then, we lost summer and rain arrived, so we had to release on August 25. We faced constant hurdles, but we never gave up."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar in association with Puri and Charmme Kaur. Karan presented the film in Hindi across the northern region under his banner Dharma Productions. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Tanishk Bagchi.