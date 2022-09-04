Liger Producer Charmme Kaur announces break from social media amid film’s box office failure, says ‘live and let live’

Credit: Charmme Kaur/Instagram

Charmme Kaur, who is the co-producer of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film Liger, took to Twitter and announced that she will be taking a break from social media for some time.

She tweeted, "Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live."

As per the media reports, the film was made on a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. However, Liger failed to earn good numbers at the box office. According to News 18 report, Vijay Deverakonda has decided to give more than Rs 6 crore to the film producers who have suffered a major loss. Reportedly he will be supporting Charmme Kaur and other co-producers after the film turned out to be a box office disaster.

A few days back, while speaking to a media portal, Manoj Desai, executive director of famous Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy, panned Vijay for his views and mocking the boycott culture. He lashed out at the actor, as his comment has made a dent in the advance booking of the film. Now, Desai confirmed that Vijay met him to clear the misunderstanding. Yes, the actor flew down to Mumbai from Hyderabad, met him and sorted the misunderstanding between them. When DNA India approached Manoj for confirmation, he stated, "Yes he has come to meet me to clear misunderstanding. Please note, he has cleared the misunderstanding."

Soon after the release of Liger, Desai shared his discontent with Vijay and stated, "Tumhe yeh charbi aa gayi hai... ki dekhna hai toh dekho warna na dekho. Toh Taapsee Paanu ki kya halat ho gayi, nahi dekhenge toh Aamir Khan ki kya halat ho gayi... Akshay Kumar ki kya halat ho gayi." Desai further added, "Chhodh do theatre, tum Tamil, Telugu ke OTT mein kam karo. Humari film ko boycott karo. Yeh hosiyaari kyu kar rahe ho?" Manoj further added that his thoughts have affected the advance booking of the film, and it affects the cinema sector as well." Desai further added, "Vijay... you are Anaconda, not Konda Konda." Well, now the actor has indeed cleared the misunderstanding, and this gesture will surely win Vijay's fans.