Liger OTT release date: When, where to watch Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film

Starring Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the sports action film Liger was released in the theatres on August 25. The film, which marked Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut, was shot in Tamil and Telugu and was also released in other three languages Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, Liger is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been made available on the OTT platform in the four South Indian languages from September 22 midnight and as per reports, its Hindi version will be out later.

The official Twitter account for Disney+ Hotstar Telugu put out a tweet just few minutes after the midnight on Thursday, September 22, and wrote, "Witness @TheDeverakonda in all his Mad Glory, as #LIGER! #LigerOnHotstar Streaming Now" along with a film poster mentioning the languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Talking about his character in the film, Vijay was quoted by IANS as saying, "My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting. On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves. It added both subtle humour and an emotional layer to his character. Initially, when we started shooting, I was struggling to get the right note, but after three days, everything was easy."



Apart from the two leads, Liger also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande also played pivotal roles in the film bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar under his company Dharma Productions.