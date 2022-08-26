Liger: Mumbai exhibitor lashes out on Vijay Deverakonda for mocking boycott culture, says 'kya hosiyari hai...'

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger opened up with mixed reactions, and it seems like the leading star's bluntness has gone against him. During the promotions, Vijay shared his opinion on the boycott culture, and he was challenging the netizens to a 'fight.' Now, the negative response is speaking for itself, and even cinema exhibitor Manoj Desai has lashed out at Vijay for his statements.

While speaking to a media portal Manoj Desai, executive director of famous Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy, panned Vijay for his views and mocking the boycott culture. At first, Desai shared his discontent with Vijay and stated, "Tumhe yeh charbi aa gayi hai... ki dekhna hai toh dekho warna na dekho. Toh Taapsee Paanu ki kya halat ho gayi, nahi dekhenge toh Aamir Khan ki kya halat ho gayi... Akshay Kumar ki kya halat ho gayi." Desai further added, "Chhodh do theatre, tum Tamil, Telugu ke OTT mein kam karo. Humari film ko boycott karo. Yeh hosiyaari kyu kar rahe ho?" Manoj further added that his thoughts have affected the advance booking of the film, and it affects the cinema sector as well." Desai further added, "Vijay... you are Anaconda, not Konda Konda."

During the press conference in Delhi, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around me. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love." Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts on the boycott trend, actor Vijay Deverakonda said that it is sad that films and actors have to be the ones to bear the brunt. Liger is currently playing at cinemas.