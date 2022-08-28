Liger: Amid negative reviews to Vijay Deverakonda's film, Mike Tyson's old video about movie goes viral

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has opened up with negative reviews from masses and critics. The film was creating buzz from its initial production stage, and one of the key factors in building up the hype was the casting of former boxing champion Mike Tyson. In the film, Mike and Vijay come face-to-face, and their clash was initially planned as the major selling point of the film. However, in an old video, Mike was seen taking a sarcastic dig at the film.

In a nine-month-old video, Mike was the guest of an American podcast show named Full Send Podcast. During the show, he asked to talk about making his Bollywood debut in Liger. Tyson's response surprised them, and it will surprise you as well. After hearing the question, Mike failed to recall it. Then, the team played the concept trailer, and even after watching that, he couldn't recall the film or Vijay. Mike said, "I hope this is supposed to be me on the trailer. Right? I don't know this sh*t."

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has said that during the filming of his movie Liger, his co-star and former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson had abused him in English, adding that he couldn't even repeat what Tyson said. "He abused me a lot, albeit lovingly, in English and I can't even repeat what he said to me. But yes, I had a good time with him," Vijay said during a conversation with IANS.

Vijay later talked about the diet of the famed American boxer, saying: "His diet is somewhat similar to Ananya (Panday)."Ananya, who plays the female lead in Liger, also shared what she learnt from Tyson and how good their bonding was. "We both eat a lot so we had a great bonding on the sets. I learnt from Mike sir 'never say no to anything'," she said.