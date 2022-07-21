Liger: Hyderabad cinema installs Vijay Deverakonda's 75 feet tall cut-out ahead of trailer release

Liger cutout

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited sports-drama Liger Saala Crossbreed trailer will release on Thursday (21 July), and it seems like Vijay's hometown is gearing up for the film as a feast. Dharma Production shared an image of a cinema in Hyderabad where they have installed a huge 75 feet cut-out of Vijay from Liger. In the cutout, we see Vijay as MMA fighter Liger, bathed in blood and sweat, but holding the national flag proudly.

The production house shared this image with the caption that says, "Now this is what you call a MASSive cutout that is set to pack a punch! Catch the 75ft. #LIGER cutout at Sudarshan 35MM theatre, Hyderabad. The grand #LigerTrailer launch event is happening TOMORROW, 9:30AM onwards."

Here's the post

The team Liger will have a massive trailer launch with two events. One at Sudarshan Theatre, Hyderabad from 9:30 AM onwards with a Telugu trailer. The other one is at Cinepolis cinema, Mumbai with a Hindi trailer.

In another video, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and producer Karan Johar were seen leaving for the trailer launch event. Earlier the team Liger launched the first song Akdi Pakdi. The first song from Vijay Deverakonda's debut Hindi film Liger has been released on Monday, July 11, by the makers. The sensational dance number also features the sports drama's leading lady Ananya Panday matching dancing steps with the Arjun Reddy actor.

Here's the video

The makers had hyped the expectations by releasing the fun poster on July 6 in which Vijay was seen teaching Ananya how to whistle and the song teaser, released on July 8, gave us a glimpse of their electrifying dance moves. And now, finally, the song video has been released.

The song's official YouTube description reads, "The biggest dance track of the year Akdi Pakdi is here, with the unbeatable energy from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Sunil Kashyap, this song is penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani. Sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey, and Lijo George, we bet you won’t be able to get over this force of a dance anthem anytime soon!".