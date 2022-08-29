Liger Hindi box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda's film estimated to have earned Rs 13.75 crore in opening weekend

Vijay Deverakonda in Liger/File photo

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports actioner Liger marked the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya Panday played the leading lady in the film which was released in the theatres on Thursday, August 25. However, the Hindi version of Liger only had paid preview shows on Thursday night, and it opened widely on Friday, August 26.

The film has been at the receiving end of social media trolls as Liger has received negative reviews from the audience who are claiming that the Arjun Reddy star should have chosen a better script for his pan-India release. It is estimated that the film collected Rs 13.75 crore in its opening weekend, as per the Box Office India.com report.

The report mentions that the Hindi version of Liger collected Rs 1.25 crore from the preview shows, then opened to Rs 4.5 crore on Friday, collected Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday, and owing to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash on Sunday, the film's collections saw a dip and Liger only managed to mint Rs 3.75 crore, taking the total weekend collections to Rs 13.75 crore.



Liger is backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The filmmaker and producer had asked Vijay to make his Hindi debut with the Hindi remake of his romantic film Dear Comrade, in which he starred opposite his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, but Vijay declined his offer as he refused to do a remake.

Apart from the two main leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande play pivotal roles in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger was also released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.