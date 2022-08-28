Liger Hindi box office collection day 2: Early estimates show Vijay Deverakonda's film collected Rs 4.5 crore

Liger

Liger Hindi box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has surprised trade, as the film is trending better in Hindi than Viijay's Telugu region. The Hindi version of the film was released on Friday, and it has maintained its momentum even on Saturday with slight growth.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala shared the early estimate of day 2 and stated that film is trending better in mass belts of UP and Bihar. He tweeted, "Unlike #Liger Telugu and Tamil, #Liger Hindi remained steady on Saturday, compared to Friday...It collected Rs 4.50 Crs Nett.. Early Estimates...Doing well in Mass Belts UP and Bihar."

Despite negative reviews and word-of-mouth, the Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger opened up on a fair note at the box office. With limited paid previews on Thursday, and full-fledged shows Friday, till now Liger has earned Rs 5.75 crores from the Hindi version.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted the collection on social media, and wrote, "#Liger opens to mixed response on Day 1... Good/ fair in mass pockets, dull/ordinary at metros/multiplexes... Needs to improve its performance on Sat and Sun... Thu [preview shows] 1.25 cr, Fri Rs 4.50 cr. Total: Rs 5.75 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."

Yesterday, we reported that Liger has suffered a drastic fall in South India regions, and the negative audience reception has harmed the film. As per the report of Bollywood Life, Puri Jaganath sports drama earned Rs 26 crores from all the languages. Now, after the negative reports, the film has seen a huge downward trend, and the collection has fallen down in the range of Rs 15-16 crores.

Vijay and team Liger promoted the film on a large scale, and they visited different parts of India on their promotional tour. During the press conference in Delhi when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around me. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."