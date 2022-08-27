Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Liger Hindi box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film manages to earn Rs 5.75 crore

Liger Hindi box office collection day 1: Despite negative reviews, Liger opened on a fair note at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Liger Hindi box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film manages to earn Rs 5.75 crore
Liger

Liger Hindi box office collection day 1: The Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger opened on a fair note, and despite negative reviews, and word-of-mouth, the film earned Rs 5.75 crores. 

Here's the tweet

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and Ramya Krishnan in primary roles. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.