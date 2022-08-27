Liger Hindi box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film manages to earn Rs 5.75 crore

Liger

Liger Hindi box office collection day 1: The Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger opened on a fair note, and despite negative reviews, and word-of-mouth, the film earned Rs 5.75 crores.

Here's the tweet

#Liger opens to mixed response on Day 1... Good/ fair in mass pockets, dull/ordinary at metros/multiplexes... Needs to improve its performance on Sat and Sun... Thu [preview shows] 1.25 cr, Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 5.75 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/GAD0k9IdGR August 27, 2022

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and Ramya Krishnan in primary roles.