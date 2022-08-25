Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Liger early reviews: 'Blockbuster' or 'wasted opportunity' - Vijay Deverakonda's film leaves cine-goers divided

Liger early Twitter reviews: Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger has opened to a mixed response from cine-goers. Read some reviews on Twitter below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

Liger early reviews: 'Blockbuster' or 'wasted opportunity' - Vijay Deverakonda's film leaves cine-goers divided
Liger-Vijay Deverakonda/Twitter

Liger early Twitter reviews: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's pan-India film Liger hits theatres today, August 25. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports-action film features Vijay as the titular MMA fighter boxer along with Ananya. Besides Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film.

The film's trailer portrays that Liger is the story of a guy born and raised in the streets of Mumbai who goes on to become a world champ in kickboxing. The film hit's theatres today in all languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. However, the Hindi version of Liger will premiere only night shows today (August 25) and will have regular shows from Friday (August 26) onward. For all other languages, the film's theatrical release date is August 25.

Meanwhile, early reviews of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger have started pouring in on Twitter. As per the early reviews on Twitter, it seems like Liger has opened to a mixed response from cine-goers who had high expectations from Vijay's first pan-India project.

While a section of moviegoers praised Vijay Deverakonda's acting and claimed that Liger will turn out to be a blockbuster, another section of the audience took to Twitter to express their disappointment and called out Puri Jaganaddh's 'lazy direction', film's 'weak script' and 'screenplay', Ananya Panday's 'dud' acting while mentioning how Vijay's stammering in the film is annoying. Some called the film a 'wasted opportunity'.

Check out some early Twitter reviews below:

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, is reportedly made on a whopping budget on Rs 100 crore. The movie runtime stands at 2 hours 20 minutes, with the first-half being 1 hour 15 minutes and second half being 1 hour 5 minutes. There are seven fights and six songs in the movie, as per an IANS report.

Talking about his character in the film, Vijay was quoted by IANS as saying, "My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting," Vijay said. "On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves. "It added both subtle humour and an emotional layer to his character. Initially, when we started shooting, I was struggling to get the right note, but after three days, everything was easy."

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.