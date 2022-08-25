Liger early reviews: 'Blockbuster' or 'wasted opportunity' - Vijay Deverakonda's film leaves cine-goers divided

Liger-Vijay Deverakonda/Twitter

Liger early Twitter reviews: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's pan-India film Liger hits theatres today, August 25. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports-action film features Vijay as the titular MMA fighter boxer along with Ananya. Besides Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film.

The film's trailer portrays that Liger is the story of a guy born and raised in the streets of Mumbai who goes on to become a world champ in kickboxing. The film hit's theatres today in all languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. However, the Hindi version of Liger will premiere only night shows today (August 25) and will have regular shows from Friday (August 26) onward. For all other languages, the film's theatrical release date is August 25.

Meanwhile, early reviews of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger have started pouring in on Twitter. As per the early reviews on Twitter, it seems like Liger has opened to a mixed response from cine-goers who had high expectations from Vijay's first pan-India project.

While a section of moviegoers praised Vijay Deverakonda's acting and claimed that Liger will turn out to be a blockbuster, another section of the audience took to Twitter to express their disappointment and called out Puri Jaganaddh's 'lazy direction', film's 'weak script' and 'screenplay', Ananya Panday's 'dud' acting while mentioning how Vijay's stammering in the film is annoying. Some called the film a 'wasted opportunity'.

Check out some early Twitter reviews below:

#Liger Below average.

Action scenes, VD hardwork , RamyaKrishna are positives.

No story, week songs.. — vj1909 (@vj1909) August 25, 2022

ordinary 1st half.. you can only see vijay devarkonda not puri's vijay that x factor is missing and additionally stammering part is so annoying. some scenes were cringe maxx and too over. easily predictable plot#Liger — Peter (@urstrulyPeter) August 24, 2022

Gone case..Not the pan india introduction vijay should get. Other than his screen presence nothing worked,pathetic writing and ananya pandya is a big dud as heroine..too many cringe scenes, so so music overall a bad film. 2/5 #Liger — Peter (@urstrulyPeter) August 24, 2022

First Half Done… Puri is Back to Form.

A Blockbuster Loading….

Exhilarating Action Sequences… Vijay’ @TheDeverakonda … Crisp Dailogues… Not a bit of lag except the stammer;) Pure @purijagan Mania… Go #Liger! pic.twitter.com/5wrDiOAroq — Ismail Penukonda (@iPenMD) August 25, 2022

One word review:- Excellent



One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie.#MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.#Liger #LigerReview pic.twitter.com/fNzJaH728X August 25, 2022

The master of screenplay , dialogues & characterization is back ! Make way for @purijagan , he is fuc***g back #Liger #BlockBusterLiger @TheDeverakonda rocking @ananyapandayy is cute out and out entertainer , @getupsrinu3 great job pic.twitter.com/KHEsSdLstd — #DalitLivesMatter (@jvtejah) August 25, 2022

#Liger also flop..

Puri Jagannath became like RGV.. No content nowadays https://t.co/Xv0D8KAcj1 — Prakash A (@PrakashAamir) August 25, 2022

#LigerReview#BycottLiger

Puri missed a great chance with the movie #Liger



STORY

SCREENPLAY

SECOND HALF

CLIMAX

Heroine Track

HERO acting #VijayDeverakonda action is poor the stuttering character didn't suit Vijay Devarakonda.



Rating:1.5/5@TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/IRkrEbPoRZ — GABBAR 007 (@Gabbar_JSP) August 25, 2022

Vijay did his best with swag, fights and effort but the stammer went against him. Mike Tyson is ineffective and he wasn’t even needed tbh. A big opportunity wasted for @TheDeverakonda to go pan india as he’s badly let down by Puri. A disappointing film #Liger — sharat (@sherry1111111) August 25, 2022

Liger : What a piece of shit

Movie full of cringy

Both Vjd & @ananyapandayy don’t how to act

Especially what kind of expressions she gives worst acting skills i have seen

Ramya krishnan always shouting

No storyline #VijayDevarakonda #AnanyaPanday #Liger pic.twitter.com/7dAfm39kn0 — Sam_Curran (@Samcurran1234) August 25, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, is reportedly made on a whopping budget on Rs 100 crore. The movie runtime stands at 2 hours 20 minutes, with the first-half being 1 hour 15 minutes and second half being 1 hour 5 minutes. There are seven fights and six songs in the movie, as per an IANS report.

Talking about his character in the film, Vijay was quoted by IANS as saying, "My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting," Vijay said. "On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves. "It added both subtle humour and an emotional layer to his character. Initially, when we started shooting, I was struggling to get the right note, but after three days, everything was easy."

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.