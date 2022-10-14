Liger director Puri Jagannadh BREAKS SILENCE on failure of Vijay Deverakonda starrer, says 'we can't cry...'

Puri Jagannadh

Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Pandey starrer Liger: Saala Crossbreed was one of the awaited films of the year. The pan-India film was expected to set new records. However, the film opened with negative reviews, and it tanked miserably at the box office. Liger suffered heavy losses even in Vijay's home ground, the Telugu markets. The Arjun Reddy star took the debacle of his movie to heart, and he expressed it recently at an award function.

On the other side, the director of Liger Puri Jagannadh believes in 'moving on' to a new project rather than repenting for old mistakes. Recently, Puri was speaking to Chiranjeevi in an Instagram Live session, and there he congratulated the veteran star over the success of his latest released GodFather. Puri said, "Success brings a lot of energy and all that energy goes away with failure. In success, we feel like a genius and in failure, we feel like a fool. Those who believed in us when the films worked, will also turn on us when films flop."

Jagannadh further added that it can take a month to get over the failure, and move on, "We get a lot of pressure. We need strength to face all those things. We need a healing period when we are injured but I believe that the healing period should be short. We might lose people, and wealth or wars might happen, the healing period should not be more than 1 month. We should move on to the next thing."

The filmmaker summarised his feeling over Liger's failure and said, "I worked on Liger for three years and I enjoyed doing that film with actors and building beautiful sets, I shot with Mike Tyson. But, it failed. But for that, we can’t cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier are more than the days I was sad." On the work front, Puri and Vijay will team up again for JGM. Vijay's next release will be a rom-com with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi.