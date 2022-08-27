Liger box office prediction: Vijay Deverakonda starrer witnesses 70% drop, likely to earn Rs 16 crore on day 2

Liger

Liger box office prediction day 2: Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger opened up with mixed to negative reviews, and the word-of-mouth has certainly affected the film in a bad way. As per the report of Bollywood Life, Puri Jaganath sports drama earned Rs 26 crores from all the languages. Now, after the negative reports, the film has seen a huge downward trend, and the collection has fallen down in the range of Rs 15-16 crores.

Liger is the career-best opening of Vijay in Telugu. But even there, the film has shown a dip in the collection. This is certainly bad news for the film. As per the report, on day 1, Liger grossed Rs 16 crores from Telugu, Rs 2 crore from Hindi, Rs 3 crore from the rest of India, and Rs 5 crores from overseas. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan termed Liger as a 'disaster,' soon after its release.

Here's his tweet

#Liger ULTRA DISASTER at the BO.



Will NOT recover its budget.



POOR talk & bookings.#VijayDeverakonda August 26, 2022

Vijay and team Liger promoted the film on a large scale, and they visited different parts of India on their promotional tour. During the press conference in Delhi when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around me. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."

Speaking about Liger, he said, "With Liger we expected a bit of drama...but we'll fight. We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now." He concluded saying, "Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge!"