Liger: Box office prediction, release date, run-time, budget - All about Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's film

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. The film marks Vijay debut as a pan-India star and Ananya Panday's first multilingual film. There are huge expectations from Liger as far as box office success of the movie is concerned, courtesy of the reception Vijay has been receiving during the promotional events.

Liger: Box office prediction

As for the box office prediction of the film, as per a report in koimoi.com, the advance booking response at the tickets window has been great in the Telugu regions. A bollywoodlife.com report states that Liger advance bookings in the Hindi belt too seem decent. Bollwyoodlife.com's reports states that Vijay Devrakonda's film has already collected around Rs 84 Lakh at the Telugu box office in advance bookings. Additionally, Liger is expected to make approximately Rs 28 Lakh as advance booking collections from Tamil Nadu. The estimated collection so far in advance bookings for the Hindi belt is Rs 4 lakh. A koimoi.com reports also states that 15% shows in Hyderabad are already housefull and many others will follow suit. Meanwhile, Liger director Puri Jagnanath has predicted that the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film will collect a minimum of Rs 200 crore within first few days.

Liger: Release date

A pan-India film set to release all across the country in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on August 25, Liger's Hindi version will have only night shows on Thursday (August 25) and regular shows from Friday (August 26) onward. For all other languages, the film's theatrical release date is August 25.

Liger: Run-time and budget

As per a report in news18.com, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, is made on a whopping budget on Rs 100 crore. The movie runtime stands at 2 hours 20 minutes, with the first-half being 1 hour 15 minutes and second half being 1 hour 5 minutes. There are seven fights and six songs in the movie, as per an IANS report.

Liger: Plot

A romantic sports action film, in Liger Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as an MMA fighter. The film's trailer portrays that Liger is the story of a guy born and raised in the streets of Mumbai who goes on to become a world champ in kickboxing.

Talking about his character in the film, Vijay was quoted by IANS as saying, "My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting," Vijay said. "On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves. "It added both subtle humour and an emotional layer to his character. Initially, when we started shooting, I was struggling to get the right note, but after three days, everything was easy."

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in a special appearance, among others.