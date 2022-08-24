Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer off to a roaring start, earns above $200K at USA premieres

Liger box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer sports action film has released in the USA on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer off to a roaring start, earns above $200K at USA premieres
Liger/File photo

Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the leading role, the sports action film Liger has opened to a roaring start at the USA box office. The film, featuring Ananya Panday as the female lead, has already collected above $200K from the premiere shows across the American theatres where the Puri Jagganadh directorial opened on Wednesday, August 24.

The film's official Twitter handle shared the poster with the USA box office collection from Sarigama Cinemas, the overseas distribution company for the film, and wrote, "#LigerHuntBegins. The Rage of #Liger begins in USA  Opened at $200K+ gross and counting."

A pan-India film set to release all across the country in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25, Liger's Hindi version will have only night shows on Thursday (August 25) and regular shows from Friday (August 26) onward. For all other languages, the film's theatrical release date is August 25.

As per a BollywoodLife.com report, Liger has already earned Rs 84 Lakh at the Telugu box office, Rs 28 lakh in Tamil Nadu, and Rs 4 lakh in the Hindi belt in advance bookings. A koimoi.com report also states that 15% of shows in Hyderabad are already house-full and many others will follow suit.

Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda who had already enthralled the Hindi audience with his sensational performance in the romantic drama Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

READ | Liger: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to #BoycottLigerMovie trend, says 'kaun rokega dekh lenge'

Apart from the two leads, Liger also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Liger is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadha and Charmme Kaur under their production house Liger Connects.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.