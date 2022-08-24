Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer off to a roaring start, earns above $200K at USA premieres

Liger/File photo

Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the leading role, the sports action film Liger has opened to a roaring start at the USA box office. The film, featuring Ananya Panday as the female lead, has already collected above $200K from the premiere shows across the American theatres where the Puri Jagganadh directorial opened on Wednesday, August 24.

The film's official Twitter handle shared the poster with the USA box office collection from Sarigama Cinemas, the overseas distribution company for the film, and wrote, "#LigerHuntBegins. The Rage of #Liger begins in USA Opened at $200K+ gross and counting."

A pan-India film set to release all across the country in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25, Liger's Hindi version will have only night shows on Thursday (August 25) and regular shows from Friday (August 26) onward. For all other languages, the film's theatrical release date is August 25.

As per a BollywoodLife.com report, Liger has already earned Rs 84 Lakh at the Telugu box office, Rs 28 lakh in Tamil Nadu, and Rs 4 lakh in the Hindi belt in advance bookings. A koimoi.com report also states that 15% of shows in Hyderabad are already house-full and many others will follow suit.

Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda who had already enthralled the Hindi audience with his sensational performance in the romantic drama Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.



Apart from the two leads, Liger also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Liger is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadha and Charmme Kaur under their production house Liger Connects.