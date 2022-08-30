Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda's film records massive drop on Monday, 90% shows cancelled in South India

Liger box office collection/File photo

Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has failed to impress the audience and its box office estimates for day 4 are proof that the film is officially a flop. The much-hyped Puri Jagannadh directorial film which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, reportedly recorded a collection in the range of Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1 crore (Hindi version), as per a Bollywood Hungama report. An india.com report mentions that Liger Hindi version collected Rs 1.25 crore from the preview shows, then opened to Rs 4.5 crore on Friday, collected Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday, and owing to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash on Sunday, the film's collections saw a dip and Liger only managed to mint Rs 3.75 crore, taking the total weekend collections to Rs 13.75 crore. Liger Hindi's total collection on day 4 stands approximately around Rs 15 crores and it is estimated that the film will end its run with a collection of less than Rs 20 crore.

The film's performance has been disastrous, so much so, that the media report claims that Liger is on the verge of concluding its theatrical run just four days after it's release. The negative reviews about the film, and tweets about the cast's poor acting have all contributed to the miserable performance of the movie at the box office. According to the latest reports, more than 90 per cent of the film's shows in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have been cancelled after Liger witness a massive drop on Monday. As per economictimes.indiatimes.com, film trade analysts feel that the film's shows in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also most likely be cancelled.

In the Southern belt, Liger grossed Rs 17 crore on its opening day, but couldn't hold strong in the days that followed. The film's total four day collection in the South stands at Rs 26.5 crore, as per an indianexpress.com report. Early reports suggest that Liger will surpass Rs 27.5 crore by the end of day five. However, this is not enough as the distributors down South are expected to lose around Rs 50 crore, as per several media reports. The film is expected to finish its theatrical run in India with a little over Rs 50 crore.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar in association with Puri and Charmme Kaur. Karan presented the film in Hindi across the northern region under his banner Dharma Productions. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Tanishk Bagchi.