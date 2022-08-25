Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda's film ROARS overseas, mints over $350K from USA premiere shows

Liger box office collection-USA premiere shows/File photo

Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, a sports-action film in which the actor essays the role of an MMA fighter boxer, is off to a stupendous start at the USA box office. The film, which revolves around the story of a guy born and raised in the streets of Mumbai who goes on to become a world champ in kickboxing, has collected over $350k from premiere shows across USA where the Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday starrer opened on Wednesday, August 24.

As per the film's official overseas distributors Sarigama Cinemas, Liger's USA Premieres gross stands at $350K+ and counting. "#Liger USA Premieres gross $350K+ and counting Book your tickets now Overseas by @sarigamacinemas #PuriJagannadh @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @MikeTyson @PuriConnects @IamVishuReddy @PharsFilm," read Sarigama Cinemas' tweet.

Check it out below:

A pan-India film that hit theatres today (August 25) in India, Liger was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25. However, Liger's Hindi version has only night shows on Thursday (August 25) and regular shows from Friday (August 26) onward. For all other languages, the film's theatrical release date is August 25.



Meanwhile, the early reviews of the film have also started pouring in on social media and it seems like the Vijay Deverakonda starrer has left the cine-goers divided. While some are claiming that Liger will be the next pan-India blockbuster hit film like RRR and KGF, others have expressed their disappoinment over Puri Jagannadh's direction, weak screenplay and no script.

Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda who had already enthralled the Hindi audience with his sensational performance in the romantic drama Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film also marks Ananya Panday's first multilingual project.