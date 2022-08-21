Search icon
Liger advance booking day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer collects Rs 62 lakh

It seems that Vijay Deverakonda's Liger will take a good opening at the Telugu box office but will fight to survive in the Hindi language.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:42 AM IST

Credit: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer Liger is all to hit the theatres on August 25th August 2022. From the advance booking report, it seems that the film will take a good opening at the Telugu box office but will fight to survive in the Hindi language.

As per the report of Sacnilk.com, Liger, releasing on August 25, has collected Rs 62 lakh without block seats.  

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has given a befitting cryptic reply to the trolls, and said he is ready for a 'fight.' The Arjun Reddy star has been the latest target of netizens, and #BoycottLiger is trending on social media. Vijay's upcoming pan- India release Liger will hit cinemas next week, and it seems like the star has decided how to tackle social media's negative trolling. 

Vijay on his Twitter dropped a tweet in Telugu which translate to, "When we are right. Our dharma is when we do it. No one listens. Let's fight." 

Here's his tweet

Recently, the actor got brutally trolled for his recent media appearance. Even his take on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha had invited negative criticism. Other netizens were furious over the fact that the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the criticism he received for sitting too casually at a recent press conference for his next film Liger. Vijay can be seen in photos and videos from the occasion speaking with the media while wearing a white shirt and a black pant-jacket. He is seen alongside co-star Ananya Panday as well.

READ: #BoycottLiger: Netizens get furious with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, calls them 'overconfident, arrogant'

Some people expressed their displeasure on social media about Vijay's 'arrogant behaviour.' However, in one TV5 news clip, the host was heard explaining how Vijay was only sitting so idly to make a journalist feel at ease. The reporter questioned Vijay about whether he would communicate with the media with the same ease now that he is a Bollywood celebrity. Vijay said, you can stretch your legs and talk to me freely, to make him feel at ease. Everyone in the room started laughing as soon as he put his legs up on the table.

Reposting the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a target on their back - but we fight back:) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - the love of people and God will protect you.” Liger will release in cinemas on August 25. 

 

 

 

