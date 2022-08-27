Search icon
Liger actress Ramya Krishnan talks about leaving Telugu industry for Bollywood, says 'didn’t have the guts..'

Ramya Krishnan portrays Balamani, the mother of Vijay Deverakonda's starring hero, in her most recent film, Liger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

File Photo

Ramya Krishnan has long been one of the most prominent figures in Telugu cinema, but according to her, she did not do as well in the Hindi film business. Films like Dayavan, Parampara, Khalnayak, Chaahat, Banarasi Babu, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured her.

Now, in an interview to PTI, Ramya said, "None of the films did well (here) and I was already a star or a leading heroine in Telugu industry. So I didn’t have the guts to leave that industry and come and fight my battle (in Hindi cinema). I didn’t have the courage to give it all away,” she said.

“For you to do more films in a certain industry, you need a successful movie. Unluckily, that also didn’t happen in Hindi and I was comfortable doing Telugu films,” she added.

She portrays Balamani, the mother of Vijay Deverakonda's starring hero, in her most recent film, Liger. Underdog fighter (Deverakonda) from Mumbai enters an MMA championship with the help of his mother in this Puri Jagannadh-directed film.

Talking about Liger, trade expert Taran Adarsh posted the collection on social media, and wrote, "#Liger opens to mixed response on Day 1... Good/ fair in mass pockets, dull/ordinary at metros/multiplexes... Needs to improve its performance on Sat and Sun... Thu [preview shows] 1.25 cr, Fri Rs 4.50 cr. Total: Rs 5.75 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."

Liger is the career-best opening of Vijay in Telugu. But even there, the film has shown a dip in the collection. This is certainly bad news for the film. As per the report, on day 1, Liger grossed Rs 16 crores from Telugu, Rs 2 crore from Hindi, Rs 3 crore from the rest of India, and Rs 5 crores from overseas. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan termed Liger as a 'disaster,' soon after its release. 

Also read: Liger box office prediction: Vijay Deverakonda starrer witnesses 70% drop, likely to earn Rs 16 crore on day 2

Vijay and team Liger promoted the film on a large scale, and they visited different parts of India on their promotional tour. During the press conference in Delhi when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around me. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."

 

