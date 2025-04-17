Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of late English singer and songwriter Liam Payne, opened up on her relationship with him for the first time since his unfortunate demise in October, 2024.

Seemingly devastated, Kate also went candid on her "fairytale" love story with the 'One Direction' singer and shared details on how she's dealing with the grief after his demise. She also revealed that she had a major crush on Liam Payne even before they got into a relationship.

Detailing on how she got to know about Liam's demise, Kate shared, "I was on the couch and I got a phone call from one of Liam's friends. He called me and said, 'Is Liam okay? I heard he fell from a balcony'. I was like, 'that's not true at all'. There's no way. This isn't true'. When his friend first called me too, he didn't mention anything about death. So, the first thing that went to my mind was either it was a rumor, just something for clickbait or he fell off a balcony and broke a rib. Like, he's okay. So, I'm making all these phone calls and nobody's answering. I'm starting to get a little bit panicky. I call his friend back and I say, 'Have you heard any updates? I'm really confused. What's going on'? And he was like, 'The only update I've heard is that Liam's dead'".

Utterly in disbelief, Kate kept refusing what she was being told by Liam's friend, she shares.

"And, in that moment, I still didn't believe it to be true. There was just no way. I kept saying, 'No. Are you sure? He probably just broke a bone, he broke a rib'. He's not dead. There's no way he's dead.' And at this point, I just lost it. Even talking about it, it brings all these emotions back where it still doesn't feel true. Sometimes, I can talk about it without crying and then sometimes, I can't even speak. I never thought I would ever get that phone call", she stated.

Kate shared that after Liam's death, she was surrounded by her mom, the couple's housekeeper and some childhood friends, who helped her deal with the grief.

Kate Cassidy, a popular social media influencer, and Liam Payne went public on their relationship in 2022. In October 2024, the 'One Direction' icon fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As per reports, Liam was intoxicated with alcohol, cocaine and had an antidepressant in his system before his death. Notably, he was always vocal about his struggles with substance and mental health.