Leukemia - Deadly disease that claimed veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's life

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 30, 2020, 12:56 PM IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor died at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday (April 30) morning after a two-year-long hard-fought battle with Leukemia.

The 67-year-old actor was being treated for leukemia in the US for a year, following which, he returned to India in September 2019. On Wednesday, he was hospitalised after complaining of some breathing problem.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," a statement released by the Kapoor Family read.

Leukemia is a form of blood cancer that is caused by the abnormal rise in the number of white blood cells in the body. These WBCs, produced by the bone marrow,  crowds out the normal cells by entering the bloodstream, and does not let the normal cells function properly. Symptoms of Leukemia include weakness or fatigue, bruising or bleeding easily, fever or chills, pains in bones or joints, headaches, vomiting, seizures, shortness of breath and severe infections.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Rishi in many films, confirmed the news on Twitter by writing "He is gone".

His sudden demise has left his fans in deep shock. From politicians to Bollywood actors and netizens, everyone took social media to express their grief.

