Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio to feature in upcoming season of Squid Game?

Squid Game series writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk says we can ask Leonardo DiCaprio to join the games if time or chances allow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Leonardo DiCaprio to feature in upcoming season of Squid Game?
Credit: File photo

Emmy-winning smash hit Squid Game could have a Leonardo DiCaprio feature in a future season of the show, series writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said. According to Variety, recently, during a congratulatory press conference in Seoul, it was asked if any known Hollywood actor would star in Squid Game season 2.

Answering this Hwang said, "There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 - but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games."

The global hit show's second season will commence shooting in 2023 and release in 2024, Hwang confirmed. "We will start shooting Season 2 next year and it'll be released the following year," Hwang said, adding that the upcoming season would see improvements in production budgets and the games that will be played in the season have been confirmed.

The Squid Game team was out in force at the press meet to celebrate the unprecedented success at the Emmy Awards, except lead actor winner Lee Jung-jae, reported Variety. Squid Game, which became the most watched show of all time on Netflix following its September 2021 debut, is the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category.

In total, the show got 14 nominations this year, as per E! News. It tells the story of cash-strapped individuals competing in children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money but for the losers, death is the only option. Besides accolades from the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, Squid Games garnered 14 Emmy Award nominations and had six historic wins. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 455 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.