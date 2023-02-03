Leo: Title and release date of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Thalapathy 67 revealed

Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy 67, the upcoming film of Vijay, finally has an official title. Leo, the film’s title, was revealed through an interesting song promo on Friday evening. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks the reunion of the actor-director combination two years after their superhit Master. Leo has begun filming and boasts of a strong cast.

On Friday evening, a music video featuring Vijay was unveiled. The song – Bloody Sweet – composed and sung by Anirudh, sees Vijay making chocolate in a house. Parallel scenes show him forging a sword at the same time. The scenes of the molten metal and chocolate and interspersed as we also see a cavalcade of cars speeding towards an unknown direction. The sinister music builds to a crescendo and we learn the cars are coming to face off against Vijay.

The hero then emerges from the house carrying a red hot sword, which he dips in liquid chocolate to expunge it. Vijay takes the sword out, licks the chocolate and says, ‘bloody sweet’. The chorus then sings Leo’s theme.

Reacting to the promo, one fan wrote, “Absolute respect for Vijay and his commitment to meticulously plan his movies to entertain his fans.” Another commented, “On behalf of all Thalapathy fans in the world we wish this movie a great success.” The last two films directed by Kanagaraj were part of his new cinematic universe and many are speculating if Leo will extend it further. “Guys what if Vikram and Leo join in future,” wrote one fan.

Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt in his Tamil debut and reunites Vijay and Trisha Krishnan for the first time in over a decade. Over the last two days, the film’s production house Seven Screen Studio has made a number of other casting announcements, including Priya Anand, Arjun, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film will be released in theatres on October 19.