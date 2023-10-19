Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film opens to packed theatres, positive reviews

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo has been the most-awaited Tamil film of 2023.

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo has finally released in theaters on Thursday, October 19. The film has been highly awaited since its announcement as it marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker since their blockbuster Master in 2021.

Leo opens to packed theatres and positive reviews

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer has opened to housefull shows in South India. When Tamil Nadu government didn't allow its early morning shows at 4 am and 7 am, the actor's fans have rushed to neighbouring cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi on Wednesday itself to watch Leo as soon as possible to avoid any spoilers.

The reviews also have been encouraging, with moviegoers calling it Vijay's 'best career performance ever' and the overall movie 'a sureshot blockbuster'. Some of the reviews have also stated that Leo has an excellent first half, but the second half isn't good enough and hence, the movie ends up being an average fare.

#Leo - No Spoiler Review :

First half paced with Realistic Story Telling and Brutal Violence is an absolute banger

Second half stuffed with Blasting commercial moments and Suprises



Industry Hit Loading... — Maddy Madhav (@MaddyMadhav_) October 19, 2023

#Leo #LeoFDFS #LeoReview has super fun first half but an utterly generic second half. Post the intermission, mostly nothing works, and Lokesh, who superbly conceives the action set pieces,is let down by mediocre VFX.Should have been a memorable film. It ends up as average. — No Name (@bldgcontractor) October 19, 2023

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles. The action-packed entertainer is the fifth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram.



