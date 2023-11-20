Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay-starrer Leo also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles.

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action-packed thriller Leo is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2. The film earned a mammoth Rs 605 crore at the worldwide box office, out of which Rs 340 crore came from the Indian net collections.

Released in cinemas worldwide on November 19, the film is now ready for its digital premiere. The streaming giant Netflix took to its social media accounts on Monday and announced that Leo will start streaming in India from November 24 and from Novmber 28 globally in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

"The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. Naa Ready! Are you?#Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi", the caption read. The post went viral in no time with Thalapathy Vijay fans sharing it across Twitter and Instagram.

The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. Naa Ready! Are you?#Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi. pic.twitter.com/zkiPFmGRaJ — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 20, 2023

Leo is the highest-grossing film in Vijay's career and also only the third Tamil film ever to earn Rs 600 crore worldwide after the action thriller Jailer and the science-fiction action drama 2.0, both starring Rajinikanth. The former was released this year itself in August, while the latter is a 2018 release.

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles. It marks the second collaboration between the superstar Vijay and the filmmaker Lokesh after their blockbuster film Master in 2021.

The action-packed entertainer is the fifth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, and the third film in his ambitious Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Kaithi and Master. The filmmaker has plans to extend his universe with the sequels of the three films.



READ | Meet Madonna Sebastian, plays Vijay's sister in Leo, she kept her role in Lokesh Kanagaraj film a secret