Leo box office collection: Lokesh film becomes Vijay's highest-grossing title in just four days, crosses Rs 300 crore

Leo box office collections have crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide in the opening weekend itself.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

The juggernaut that is Leo refuses to stop. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film has set records in its first four days, registering one of the strongest opening weekends in Tamil cinema history. In the process, it has already surpassed Master and Varisu to become the highest-grossing film of Vijay’s career. And it is yet to complete even its first week.

As per trade sources, Leo earned Rs 42 crore net in all languages on Sunday, its fourth day of release. This has taken its domestic haul over the first weekend to Rs 182 crore, the second highest in Tamil cinema history. A strong showing overseas has meant that Leo has grossed in excess of Rs 325 crore worldwide in its first four days.

This means that the Lokesh film is clear of Varisu (Rs 306 crore) and Master (Rs 300 crore) in the list of the highest-grossing films in lead actor Vijay’s career. Leo looks all set to surpass Lokesh’s previous release Vikram (Rs 414 crore) this week itself. It’s next target will be to surpass Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Jailer, which is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, with a global haul of over Rs 600 crore. Whether Leo has the legs to catch Shankar’s 2.0 (Rs 771 crore) and become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time remains to be seen.

Leo is part of the director’s ambitious Lokesh Ciematic Universe (LCU), which also includes Kaithi and Vikram. Collectively, the films have earned over Rs 800 crore at the box office. Leo, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Priya Anand, has received mixed reviews with praise for Vijay’s performance but criticism of the writing and weak direction. The film has still managed to surpass expectations at the box office.

