Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film beats 2.0, Jawan, Adipurush; sets all-time record with Rs 140 crore haul

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Vijay, has earned Rs 140 crore on its opening day.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has shattered records at the box office on its first day. The film was released in theatres on Thursday, October 19, and the response has been phenomenal. The film managed to break records not just in the Tamil film industry but pan-India as well. As per trade sources, Leo has earned Rs 140 crore gross worldwide, the highest for any Tamil film on its opening day.

Trade tracker Sacnilk has put Leo’s day 1 domestic net earnings at Rs 68 crore, one of the highest-ever for any Tamil film. In addition, the film is also earning over $8 million overseas on the day, taking its worldwide earnings around Rs 140 crore. The figure is the highest for any Indian film in 2023, beating Prabhas’ Adipurush (Rs 130 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 129 crore).

The Rs 140-crore figure is also the highest-ever in the history of Tamil cinema, easily beating the Rs 110-crore mark set by Rajinikanth’s smash hit 2.0 from five years ago. Leo has now joined the select list of clubs that have earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day. The other members of this club are RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Saaho, Pathaan, as well as Adipurush, 2.0, and Jawan.

Leo is likely to see some dip in collections on day 2 but if the advance bookings are any indication, the drop won’t be too high. This means that the film should cross Rs 100 crore domestically and Rs 200 crore worldwide in two days. And if word of mouth sustains, the Lokesh Kangaraj film could go on to register a very strong Rs 400-crore opening weekend, giving it a chance to break 2.0’s all-time Tamil cinema box office earning record of Rs 745 crore.

Many trade pundits are even predicting Leo to go beyond that and touch the Rs 1000-crore mark, something only six Indian films have done so far, and none of them are Tamil. The film has certainly helped Vijay re-assert himself as the pre-eminent Tamil actor of his generation.