Lena Dunham axes upcoming tour due to endometriosis

Headlines

What will common man get from one nation-one election concept: Arvind Kejriwal

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal seeks divine blessings at Bageshwar Dham after Asia Cup 2023 snub

Meet NIT, IIM alumnus who heads Rs 2,24,000 crore govt company

National Nutrition Week 2023: Understanding the importance of good fats in your diet

Rahul Mahajan reveals seeing therapists after divorce from 3rd wife Natalya: 'It is like big earthquake'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

National Nutrition Week 2023: Understanding the importance of good fats in your diet

BSE changes Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services stock price band, effective from Monday; check details

'Keep your friendship outside...': Gautam Gambhir's blunt take on current camaraderie among IND-PAK players

5 alternate career options for UPSC aspirants

AI imagines Bollywood, South superstars in Mahabharat

 10 Animals that hunt 'king of jungle' lion in wild

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Chandramukhi 2 trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava bring back memories of 2005 blockbuster prequel, leave netizens divided

Shah Rukh Khan reveals this person messaged him first after Jawan trailer released

'Ghatiya baatein mat karo': Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll asking him if Jawan's advance booking is 'real or corporate'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Lena Dunham axes upcoming tour due to endometriosis

Lena Dunham?s ongoing battle against endometriosis has forced her to cancel her upcoming Lenny IRL tour.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2017, 04:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lena Dunham?s ongoing battle against endometriosis has forced her to cancel her upcoming Lenny IRL tour.

On her Lenny Letter website, the ?Girls? star and creator, who was supposed to headline discussions with fans at several cities starting at the end of the month, wrote that while her "travelling variety show" has been a "ray of sunshine" for her amid "these dark political days," her endometriosis has worsened and her body cannot bear the stress of touring.

"My body, which I?ve worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn?t have what it takes to do this tour," the 31-year-old actress wrote. "Lenny is about giving 100 percent of ourselves, 100 percent of the time, and I couldn?t bear to limp through this. Not for you, our favourite people, and not for the women giving their time to join me on the road."

?To be perfectly honest, I?m in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced,? she added. ?After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy.?

"This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I'm really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is," she continued. "Inspired by you, I'm gonna say 'Eff you' to embarrassment and walk the walk of a woman who really takes care of herself. My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal.

Dunham said people who purchased tickets will be refunded.

"We hope to be back when my uterus has taken a chill pill. (But not my spiritual uterus. She'll never chill. She's incapable of chill.)," she added.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch: KTM rider's impromptu wheelie to stun superbike rider leaves pillion girl on brink of disaster

    Meet 11-month-old baby who has travelled to 23 countries since he was born

    Watch: Shaheen Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma with an absolute jaffa during IND vs PAK Asia Cup match

    How Delhi-based brothers built Rs 2801 crore revenue company with just Rs 10000, their net worth now is...

    Anurag Kashyap says he can’t afford to work with Alia Bhatt: 'I always reach out to her after...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE