Entertainment

Entertainment

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

In the exclusive conversation, Lekha Washington reveals why she quit films five years back, and how the film industry has changed. She also reacted to the Hema Committee report.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 07:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report
Lekha Washington
Actress and sculptor Lekha Washington reveals why she decided to step away from the 'patriarchal' film industry, and comments on the findings of the Hema Committee. Lekha has been away from showbiz for the past five years. 

The actress was active in south cinema and has led several successful Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, including Jayamkondaan, Vedam, Kalyana Samayal Saadham (was remade in Hindi as Shubh Mangal Savdhan). She was even seen in two Hindi films, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Peter Gaya Kaam Se. 

Recently, Lekha appeared in the series Mastery by Stonex India, in which she briefly expressed her views about quitting films. Owing to the response to her episode in the series, she joins for an exclusive interaction with DNA India. Speaking about the reactions she received for her on-screen appearance, Lekha says, "I think I should re-consider about coming back to films. My DMs is filled with love and many fans expressed how much they missed me." 

Lekha left her career at a high, and that was her conscious decision. "I wanted to leave films at a high. I didn't want people to say that since her films were failing so she stepped back. I left the films in silence, without slinging any mud at each other." But why did she quit showbiz at the peak? Lekha reveals, "I made a choice not to meet anyone from the industry a while ago. But, I think things have changed though. With OTT platforms, corporatization, and the MeToo movement. Earlier, I was expected to be dumb and play to the requirement of the patriarchy, and I chose not to do that at that point." After quitting films, Lekha diverted her energy to art. She explains her reason, "It's easier to do something that I can entirely control, and not be the mercy of someone in a position of power. I don't regret it."  

Lekha also slams the film industry and asserts, "It was an extremely patriarchal industry. Very male-dominated, based on whims and fancies of men in a position of power." Lekha also comments on the shocking findings of the Hema Committee report, and says, "It's good that the report has shaken everyone, and I'm glad people are talking about it." She further adds, "I hope more voices are heard and acted upon. The change that needs to happen is vast, and I wish for a world that would not be controlled by few powerful men."

Read: Chiyaan Vikram on Thagalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu on director Pa Ranjith's inspiration for writing strong female roles

