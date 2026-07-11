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Legendary playback singer S Janaki, called Nightingale of South India, dies at 88

Widely regarded as one of India's greatest playback singers, S Janaki and was fondly called the Nightingale of South India.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 09:26 PM IST

Legendary playback singer S Janaki, called Nightingale of South India, dies at 88
S Janaki
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Veteran playback singer S Janaki has died at the age of 88 years, her family confirmed on Saturday (July 11). Janaki passed away "peacefully" and was "surrounded by the love of her family", her granddaughter Apsara Vydyula said in a statement shared on Instagram. Widely regarded as one of India's greatest playback singers, S Janaki was fondly called the Nightingale of South India.

In her statement, Vydyula said: "It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki. She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music." She added: "We kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss. Thank you for your love, prayers, and understanding."

Sistla Janaki was born on April 23, 1938 in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. She spent most of her childhood in Sircilla town, where she had her first on-stage performance at the age of nine years. In her 20s, Janaki moved to Chennai to work as a singer with the music composer R Sudarsanam at AVM Studios. She sang her first film song for the Tamil movie Vidhiyin Vilayattu in 1957. She went on to sing in as many as 20 Indian languages and several foreign languages. Janaki received a number of awards and accolades through her decades-long career, including four National Film Awards and more than 30 State Film Awards.

S Janaki was married to V Ramprasad who died due to a cardiac arrest in 1997. The singer had a son, Murali Krishna, who passed away in January this year.

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