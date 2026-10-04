Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi pay tribute

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was celebrated for his creative genius and helmed several iconic films, including Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369, Raja Paarvai, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Kadhala Kadhala, and Little John. His final film Sing Geetham was released earlier this year.

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died at a private hospital in Chennai due to ill health on October 3. He was 94. He breathed his last at the Kauvery hospital on Saturday night. The veteran director leaves behind a massive legacy in Indian cinema. His mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his residence in Virugambakkam. The final rites are scheduled to be held on Sunday afternoon at around 2 pm at the Nesapakkam crematorium in Chennai.

Rao was celebrated for his creative genius and helmed several iconic films, including Aditya 369, Raja Paarvai, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Kadhala Kadhala, and Little John. His directorial brilliance earned him the National Awards for the films Dikkatra Parvathi and Pushpaka Vimana. Undeterred by age, he remained active in the industry and released his final film, titled Sing Geetham, earlier this year.

The Indian film fraternity expressed deep sorrow over his demise. SS Rajamouli shared, "Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination. Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do. My deepest condolences to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu’s family. Om Shanti."

Sharing his tribute, Jr NTR said, "The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri...a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti"

Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination. Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do. My deepest condolences to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu’s family. Om Shanti October 4, 2026

సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు గారు ఇక లేరన్న వార్త ఎంతో బాధాకరం. ఆదిత్య 369, పుష్పక విమానం, మయూరి… కాలానికి ముందే ఆలోచించి, తరాలు మారినా కొత్తగా అనిపించే సినిమాలు అందించిన దార్శనికుడు. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఓం శాంతి — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection. His recent film ‘Sing Geetham’ was a beautiful testament to his undying passion for storytelling. At heart, he remained forever young, curious and eager to create. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We will miss you, Singeetam garu. Your films will continue to speak to generations. Om Shanti — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 4, 2026

சிங்கீதம் காரு தன் சித்தப்படி இளமையில், இளமையுடன் உயிர் நீத்தார். அவர் இளமை பலருக்கும் தொற்றாது. அந்த குணம் தொற்றவேண்டும் என்ற ஆசையில் அவர் கை பற்றி நடந்த நண்பர்களுள் சீடர்களுள் நானும் உளேன். - கமல் ஹாசன் Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did. - Kamal Haasan — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 4, 2026

Kamal Haasan penned a poem in Rao's memory as he wrote, "Singeetham Karu, according to his own wishes, in his youth, breathed his last along with his youth. His youth did not spread to many. In the desire that that quality should spread, among the friends he held by the hand and walked with, among the disciples. I am one", and he added, "Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did."

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection. His recent film Sing Geetham was a beautiful testament to his undying passion for storytelling. At heart, he remained forever young, curious and eager to create. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We will miss you, Singeetam garu. Your films will continue to speak to generations. Om Shanti," wrote Chiranjeevi.

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