Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84, CM Vijay pays homage to late director at his home, announces state honours

Veteran director, actor Bharathiraja has passed away at the age of 84 in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and scores of celebrities and political leaders, visited the filmmaker's Chennai residence and paid their final respects.

Veteran director, producer, actor, and screenwriter Bharathiraja died on Wednesday due to age related complications, leaving behind a rich legacy of filmmaking that saw the studio-to-village transition in Tamil cinema. According to family sources, the 84 year-old Padma Shri recipient died at his Chennai residence, after battling age-related ailments for sometime. Family associates noted that his physical decline was accelerated by severe emotional trauma following the sudden demise of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, in March 2025. Bharathiraja is survived by wife, Chandraleela, and daughter, Janani. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, himself a top Tamil star, veteran stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, both of whom have worked with Bharathiraja in films including his blockbuster debut venture 16 Vayathinile, and scores of celebrities and political leaders, including DMK president MK Stalin, visited the director's residence and paid tributes.

CM Vijay, in a statement said, "I am deeply saddened and grieved to learn of the passing of Tamil film director Bharathiraja. A director who rose from a rural background and infused his films with vibrant life and realism, Mr Bharathiraja left a distinct mark on Tamil cinema with numerous successful films. For his work, he received many national and state honours, including the prestigious Padma Shri." The CM announced that in recognition of his contributions to cinema, state honours will be accorded to the veteran.

Bharathiraja blockbuster debut 16 Vayathinile starring Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan

Born Chinnasamy on July 17, 1941, in Allinagaram, Theni district, Bharathiraja rose from humble beginnings to alter the trajectory of South Indian cinema permanently. Before his arrival in the late 1970s, Tamil cinema was heavily dominated by indoor studio sets, high-decibel theatrical melodramas, and urban-centric narratives. Bharathiraja shattered this status quo with his explosive directorial debut 16 Vayathinile (At the age of 16). By taking his cameras out of the studio floors and onto the dusty, sun-drenched tracks of actual villages, he introduced mainstream audiences to an unglamorous, authentic rural landscape. The film, starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Sridevi, became a cultural phenomenon and established a new lexicon for commercial filmmaking.

Bharathiraja iconic films, and six National Awards

Over a prolific career spanning nearly five decades, Bharathiraja helmed more than 40 feature films across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He demonstrated a remarkable stylistic range, moving effortlessly from rural dramas to psychological thrillers. His pathbreaking films in Tamil include Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), and Karuthamma (1994). Winner of six National Film Awards, the late diector was affectionately revered as "Iyakkunar Imayam" (Everest of directors).

Bharathiraja's R formula

Beyond his technical prowess behind the lens, Bharathiraja was widely recognised as the industry’s ultimate star-maker. He possessed an uncanny eye for raw talent and systematically introduced a generation of performers who would go on to shape the future of Indian cinema. In a characteristic and superstitious tradition, he frequently rechristened his lead actresses with names beginning with the letter "R". Through this unique grooming school, he introduced iconic artistes such as Radhikaa, Revathi, Ranjitha, Radha and Rekha. He was also instrumental in launching the careers of male stars like Karthik and Pandian, alongside legendary technicians, comedians, and character actors.

Bharathiraja as an actor

In the latter half of his career, Bharathiraja seamlessly transitioned to the front of the camera, reinventing himself as a formidable character actor. His powerful screen presence and distinct dialogue delivery earned him widespread critical acclaim from younger generations of filmgoers. He delivered memorable, gritty performances in Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Pandianadu (2013), and Thiruchitrambalam (2022). His acting prowess was further highlighted in his final onscreen appearances, which included the recent blockbuster thriller Maharaja and the Malayalam feature Thudarum starring superstar Mohanlal.

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