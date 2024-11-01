Rohit Bal, one of India's most renowned fashion designers, has passed away at the age of 63.

Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal is no more. He breathed his last on November 1. The news of his demise was shared on the official Instagram handle of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the post read.

In October 2024, Bal returned to runway almost a year after health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Bal had not been keeping well for a long time now.

In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Weeks after he was admitted to the hospital, Bal penned a post thanking everyone for their get-well-soon wishes.

"Dear friends, family and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams.. and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let's keep moving forward with hope and courage," the Srinagar-born designer posted. Bal was 63.

His demise has definitely left a void in the Indian fashion industry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.