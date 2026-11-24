A police complaint and legal warning have been issued ahead of Guru Randhawa's December 12 Delhi concert over alleged glorification of drugs and alcohol in his music. The complainant has sought a public assurance from the singer, threatening to escalate the matter to the NCB.

Ahead of Guru Randhawa's upcoming Sirra Tour concert in New Delhi, a police complaint and legal warning have been issued over concerns that the singer's performance could potentially glorify narcotic substances and alcohol. Scheduled for December 12, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, the concert marks Randhawa's return to live arena performances after a three-year hiatus and is being billed as a major homecoming show.

What is the complaint against Guru Randhawa?

A written complaint was submitted to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Lodhi Road Police Station in New Delhi on November 17. Subsequently, a legal warning email was sent to Randhawa, his management team and associated music labels, including Saregama Live and Warner Music. The complainant, identified as Aashayein, has raised concerns about the potential influence of the singer's lyrics and music videos on his young audience.

One of the objections concerns an earlier lyrical modification in which the word 'Afeem' (opium) was reportedly replaced with 'Jameen'. The complainant has expressed concerns over the possibility of drug-related references featuring in the singer's live performance. The complaint has also flagged Randhawa's song and music video Azul, alleging that its portrayal of alcohol could normalise drinking among his substantial youth following.

What has the complainant demanded?

The complainant has sought a public assurance from Randhawa or his authorised management team through their official social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook or YouTube. The requested assurances include a commitment that the December 12 concert will not feature lyrics or performances promoting or glorifying narcotic substances, that no statements endorsing illegal drug consumption will be made on stage, and that the singer and event organisers will comply with all applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The warning reportedly gives the singer and his team seven days to provide written confirmation and issue a public statement. It further states that failure to comply could lead to the matter being escalated to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other regulatory authorities. The complainant has also raised the possibility of authorities examining the event's permissions and imposing restrictions, modifications or even cancellation, if warranted.

Official responses from Guru Randhawa, his management team and the event organisers are awaited.

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