'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Journey to Mastery: Kranthi Nag's influence on American Film

Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATE: Red alert issued, schools closed amid heavy rain, airlines share advisory

It's Okay to Not Be Okay, My Mister, Reply 1988, more: 7 must-watch Korean dramas exploring sibling bonds, struggles

Six times The Regular Fee For Extra Weight...: Read THIS article carefully before boarding the train - Indian Railways tightens luggage rule

From Paheli to OMG: 5 Bollywood films that turn ancient Indian myths into modern epics

8th Pay Commission delayed? Government employees may have to wait for THESE many years for salary hike

Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna water level crosses danger mark, IMD predicts more rainfall till...

Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah to Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi: 7 Bollywood actors who played real-life characters

From Radhika Apte to Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome: 6 talented but underrated Bollywood actresses who deserve spotlight

Lee Min Ho-Son Ye Jin to Hyun Bin-Song Hye Kyo: 7 lesser known reel-life couple of K-drama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Journey to Mastery: Kranthi Nag's influence on American Film

Journey to Mastery: Kranthi Nag's influence on American Film

Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as...

Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth

Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATE: Red alert issued, schools closed amid heavy rain, airlines share advisory

Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATE: Red alert issued, schools closed amid heavy rain

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Min Ho-Son Ye Jin to Hyun Bin-Song Hye Kyo: 7 lesser known reel-life couple of K-drama

Here’s a look at five unique K-drama couples who showcased their unforgettable love stories on screen.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Lee Min Ho-Son Ye Jin to Hyun Bin-Song Hye Kyo: 7 lesser known reel-life couple of K-drama

TRENDING NOW

K-dramas are incomplete without the sizzling chemistry of lead couples. While we all know about iconic pairings of Lee Min Ho with Kim Go Eun from The King, here are many lesser-known but equally powerful couples who have graced our screens with their acting prowess.

Untitled-design-1

Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin in Personal Taste

This delightful series follows the quirky romance between a messy furniture designer (Son Ye Jin) and a perfectionist architect (Lee Min Ho). Mistaken identities and clashing lifestyles gradually turn into love, making their chemistry feel both playful and genuine.

Untitled-design-2

Read: Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo in Worlds Within

Long before Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin starred alongside Song Hye Kyo in this heartfelt drama. Playing filmmakers, their relationship weaves through professional struggles, family opposition, and health challenges. The show beautifully portrays how love can overcome hardships. 

Untitled-design-3

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung in Lovers of the Red Sky

Set in a fantasy-historical world, this drama tells the story of a female painter cursed at birth and a blind astrologer. As they navigate demons, destiny, and secrets of the heavens, their fateful love story is the perfect balance of mystical and emotional intensity.

Untitled-design-4

Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin in A Piece of Your Mind

Jung Hae In, a gentle AI programmer, and Chae Soo Bin, a struggling recording engineer, share a tender, relatable chemistry rooted in love and heartfelt emotions.

Untitled-design-5

READ: From Hyun Bin to Lee Jong-suk: Top 5 South Korean actors who started their own talent agencies

Lee Jong Suk and Shin Hye Sun in The Hymn of Death

This powerful melodrama is based on a true story. Lee Jong Suk plays a playwright who falls in love with Korea’s first soprano, played by Shin Hye Sun, despite already being married. Their tragic romance leaves a lasting impression with its beautiful portrayal of forbidden love.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours
‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down
Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATE: Red alert issued, schools closed amid heavy rain, airlines share advisory
Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATE: Red alert issued, schools closed amid heavy rain
'Make him run 10 kms, has to play till...': Yograj Singh's bold statement on Rohit Sharma amid 2027 ODI World Cup speculation
Yograj Singh's bold statement on Rohit Sharma amid 2027 ODI World Cup speculatio
'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit
'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on his 'dear neighbour' US President Donald Trump, says, 'Ukraine war would have not happened if...'
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on US President Donald Trump...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE