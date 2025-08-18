Lee Min Ho-Son Ye Jin to Hyun Bin-Song Hye Kyo: 7 lesser known reel-life couple of K-drama

Journey to Mastery: Kranthi Nag's influence on American Film
ENTERTAINMENT
Here’s a look at five unique K-drama couples who showcased their unforgettable love stories on screen.
K-dramas are incomplete without the sizzling chemistry of lead couples. While we all know about iconic pairings of Lee Min Ho with Kim Go Eun from The King, here are many lesser-known but equally powerful couples who have graced our screens with their acting prowess.
This delightful series follows the quirky romance between a messy furniture designer (Son Ye Jin) and a perfectionist architect (Lee Min Ho). Mistaken identities and clashing lifestyles gradually turn into love, making their chemistry feel both playful and genuine.
Read: Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
Long before Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin starred alongside Song Hye Kyo in this heartfelt drama. Playing filmmakers, their relationship weaves through professional struggles, family opposition, and health challenges. The show beautifully portrays how love can overcome hardships.
Set in a fantasy-historical world, this drama tells the story of a female painter cursed at birth and a blind astrologer. As they navigate demons, destiny, and secrets of the heavens, their fateful love story is the perfect balance of mystical and emotional intensity.
Jung Hae In, a gentle AI programmer, and Chae Soo Bin, a struggling recording engineer, share a tender, relatable chemistry rooted in love and heartfelt emotions.
READ: From Hyun Bin to Lee Jong-suk: Top 5 South Korean actors who started their own talent agencies
This powerful melodrama is based on a true story. Lee Jong Suk plays a playwright who falls in love with Korea’s first soprano, played by Shin Hye Sun, despite already being married. Their tragic romance leaves a lasting impression with its beautiful portrayal of forbidden love.