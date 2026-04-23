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Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to get banned? Here's what we know

The Lawrence Bishnoi docuseries has triggered controversy ahead of its ZEE5 release, with ban calls over alleged crime glorification. The makers have defended the show, saying it explores the reasons behind such criminal identities.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to get banned? Here's what we know
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A docuseries based on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has sparked controversy ahead of its release, with calls for a ban and a strong response from its makers. It is scheduled to stream on ZEE5 on April 27. The makers have defended the show, saying it focuses on the reasons behind such criminal identities rather than glorifying crime.

Ban calls ahead of release:

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ZEE5 to release docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi, directed by Raghav Darr, on April 27. However, even before its release, the show has been in trouble. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging authorities to stop the release. In his letter, the politician expressed concern that the series might glorify a figure associated with serious criminal activities. Instead of discouraging gangster culture, he said, such content may glamorise it and have an adverse impact on young audiences.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi has been under the scanner for years for his alleged involvement in several criminal cases. He has also made headlines for allegedly threatening several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma, AP Dhillon, Badshah, Rakhi Sawant and Rohit Shetty. The news of a docuseries based on his life has raised eyebrows and sparked public debate over his controversial past.

Also read: Ramayana: English version of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer to arrive late overseas, netizens spot major hint

Makers defend their intent:

The project has come under increasing criticism, but director Raghav Darr has defended the series and said it does not glorify crime. Rather, he said, it tries to probe into the deeper causes of the making of such personalities. Speaking about the show, Darr said the narrative is about exploring the environment, influences and systems that make people like Bishnoi. The series is also a reflection on the consequences of such life choices, he said and tries to paint a balanced and human portrait.

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