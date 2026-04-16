Laughter Chef S3: Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah warm hug with Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja goes viral; netizens say, 'mami bhot hoshiyaar hai'

In a new twist to the Govinda's family drama, Krushna Abhishek and Sunita Ahuja reunited on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 in Mumbai. Krushna Abhishek, wife Kashmera Shah hugged out their grudges with maami Sunita Ahuja, and the video of this sweet moment has gone viral on social media.

In a new twist to the Govinda's family drama, Krushna Abhishek and Sunita Ahuja reunited on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 in Mumbai. Krushna Abhishek, wife Kashmera Shah hugged out their grudges with maami Sunita Ahuja, and the video of this sweet moment has gone viral on social media.

Krushna, Kashmera's warm hug with Sunita Ahuja

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah have an ongoing rift with ‘mami’ Sunita Ahuja and 'mama' Govinda. However, after the warm hug, it seems the rift was sorted out. This happened, while they reunited on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The papparazi cheered for the reunion, when Sunita Ahuja joked and said, “14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas khatam hua hai. While Kashmera said, “Ab kisi aur ka shuru hoga.

Sunita also taunted, “Kis kis ki jalegi, bhagwan hi jane. While Krushna said, “This was a big surprise. We did not know that she will join the show today. Thanks to her for agreeing to do this. With this, we have ended all speculations or rumours which made headlines in the last 12 years."

This reunion comes after the family drama feud between Govinda and Krushna has bee talk of the town. It started when Krushna allegedly crossed limits while joking about her mama on TV show, and made Govinda angry. With many accusations on each other, the feud garnered a lot of media attention.

Netizens react

One user showing importance of family relations said, "Celebs ke ho ya hamare Ho Koi rishta Kisi ka nahin tutata sab kuchh karke dekh liya Kisi ka koi rishta nahin chhodata."

While another joked, "Mami bahut Hoshiyar hain...thodha bach ke rehna Krushna"

Third user said, 'Inke reunion ghrpe kyu ni hote hai'