Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9, 2025): From Maharani Season 4 to Squid Game on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, SonyLiv

ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9, 2025): November’s first week is setting the bar high for OTT entertainment. Whether you crave suspense, love stories, or political drama, your weekend watchlist is ready!
New OTT Releases This Week: November has arrived with the most-awaited lineup of fresh movies and web series across all major OTT platforms. This week is loaded with new thrillers, comedies, dramas, and even a few emotional journeys that promise to keep you entertained throughout.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 3, 2025
IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated
Genre: Drama, Romance
Description:
This intense drama tells the story of a newly married woman eager to begin a joyful new life. But everything changes when her younger sister moves in, and soon, a dangerous attraction forms between her and her sister’s husband.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 4, 2025
IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
Genre: Reality, Thriller, Survival
Description:
Inspired by the global hit Squid Game, this reality competition features real-life participants taking part in recreated childhood games for a massive cash prize.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 5, 2025
IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama
Description:
Alicia’s complicated love life takes centre stage in this quirky romantic comedy. Secretly married to both a famous writer and a former priest, Alicia struggles to balance her double life while keeping her secrets hidden.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 7, 2025
IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated
Genre: Drama, Family
Description:
A mother-daughter duo set off on a trip to Málaga, where memories and emotions resurface in a mango orchard tied to their past. This heartwarming film explores family bonds, nostalgia, and the sweetness of rediscovery.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 7, 2025
IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated
Genre: Crime, Mystery, Supernatural
Description:
Starring Manav Kaul, Baramulla tells the story of a police officer investigating child kidnappings in a quiet village. What begins as a simple investigation soon turns into a dark supernatural mystery threatening his family and the community’s peace.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 7, 2025
IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
Genre: Romance, Drama
Description:
Ruby and James return in Season 2 of this beloved romantic drama. After a heartbreaking family tragedy tears them apart, James fights to rebuild their relationship despite disapproval and distance.
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: November 7, 2025
IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated
Genre: Comedy, Family, Drama
Description:
This lighthearted comedy follows retired naval officer Ashwin Mehta, who challenges his gadget-obsessed family to go six months without their phones, with a Rs 1 crore prize at stake.
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 4, 2025
IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated
Genre: Legal Drama
Description:
Starring Kim Kardashian, All’s Fair explores the lives of ambitious female attorneys who leave a male-dominated law firm to start their own.
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 4, 2025
IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated
Genre: Drama, Romance
Description:
A Tamil-language coming-of-age story about Ramya, a young woman seeking love and freedom while navigating society’s expectations. Her choices lead to unexpected turns, making it a relatable and emotional watch.
Where to Watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: November 7, 2025
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Genre: Political Drama
Description:
Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti, who rises from Bihar’s politics to the national stage. Season 4 continues her gripping journey through power, politics, and personal struggle.