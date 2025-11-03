Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9, 2025): From Maharani Season 4 to Squid Game on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, SonyLiv

OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9, 2025): November’s first week is setting the bar high for OTT entertainment. Whether you crave suspense, love stories, or political drama, your weekend watchlist is ready!

New OTT Releases This Week: November has arrived with the most-awaited lineup of fresh movies and web series across all major OTT platforms. This week is loaded with new thrillers, comedies, dramas, and even a few emotional journeys that promise to keep you entertained throughout.

My Sister’s Husband

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 3, 2025

IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated

Genre: Drama, Romance

Description:

This intense drama tells the story of a newly married woman eager to begin a joyful new life. But everything changes when her younger sister moves in, and soon, a dangerous attraction forms between her and her sister’s husband.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 4, 2025

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Genre: Reality, Thriller, Survival

Description:

Inspired by the global hit Squid Game, this reality competition features real-life participants taking part in recreated childhood games for a massive cash prize.

Just Alice

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 5, 2025

IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Description:

Alicia’s complicated love life takes centre stage in this quirky romantic comedy. Secretly married to both a famous writer and a former priest, Alicia struggles to balance her double life while keeping her secrets hidden.

Mango

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 7, 2025

IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated

Genre: Drama, Family

Description:

A mother-daughter duo set off on a trip to Málaga, where memories and emotions resurface in a mango orchard tied to their past. This heartwarming film explores family bonds, nostalgia, and the sweetness of rediscovery.

Baramulla

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 7, 2025

IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Supernatural

Description:

Starring Manav Kaul, Baramulla tells the story of a police officer investigating child kidnappings in a quiet village. What begins as a simple investigation soon turns into a dark supernatural mystery threatening his family and the community’s peace.

Maxton Hall: Season 2

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 7, 2025

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Romance, Drama

Description:

Ruby and James return in Season 2 of this beloved romantic drama. After a heartbreaking family tragedy tears them apart, James fights to rebuild their relationship despite disapproval and distance.

Thode Door Thode Paas

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: November 7, 2025

IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated

Genre: Comedy, Family, Drama

Description:

This lighthearted comedy follows retired naval officer Ashwin Mehta, who challenges his gadget-obsessed family to go six months without their phones, with a Rs 1 crore prize at stake.

All’s Fair

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: November 4, 2025

IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated

Genre: Legal Drama

Description:

Starring Kim Kardashian, All’s Fair explores the lives of ambitious female attorneys who leave a male-dominated law firm to start their own.

Bad Girl

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: November 4, 2025

IMDB Rating: Yet to be rated

Genre: Drama, Romance

Description:

A Tamil-language coming-of-age story about Ramya, a young woman seeking love and freedom while navigating society’s expectations. Her choices lead to unexpected turns, making it a relatable and emotional watch.

Maharani: Season 4

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Release Date: November 7, 2025

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Political Drama

Description:

Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti, who rises from Bihar’s politics to the national stage. Season 4 continues her gripping journey through power, politics, and personal struggle.